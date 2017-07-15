An artist’s impression of a proposed city centre playpark has been unveiled.

Land next to the multi-storey car park at the Overgate Shopping Centre has been earmarked for the facility.

Mushroom tops, a balancing beam, a mini see-saw, swing, stepping stones and talking tubes are all in the plans for the outdoor project.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus believes it would provide children with fun activities and give parents a chance to relax.

He said: “We have engaged with our visitors and from consultation it is apparent we are lacking a unique selling point and in particular for families.

“Hopefully the addition of the children’s adventure playpark will encourage additional visitors to Overgate and provide a certain respite for parents.

“We are also hoping that if this is successful we will introduce vendors to possibly provide ice cream and coffee during the summer months.”

Architect Alistair Fitchet has liaised with the council in the hope of gaining planning permission and believes the playpark would be a “great” addition to the Overgate.

He added: “The playpark would make sure the shopping experience is even more enjoyable, particularly on a day like this in the summer months when the sun is out. It can provide parents and their kids with a breath of fresh air and a break from being inside.

“It would be a great addition to the centre and provide a reprieve for parents who have kids who want to be outside enjoying the nice weather.

“From the conversations I’ve had, I’m fairly positive but nothing is cast in stone.

“We shall await a final decision from the council but I can’t see a negative.”

Alan Duncan, manager of the Grey Lodge Settlement Community Centre — which caters for dozens of toddler groups and children classes — has welcomed the plans as long as the focus is non-profit.

He added: “Opportunities for young people should be welcomed no matter what age is benefitting.

“But only as long as it has the correct price structure and not seen as an easy-profit enterprise.

“Money is tight nowadays and the children’s development and enjoyment should come before profit.

“There is definitely room for another play centre like this but money should not deny access.”