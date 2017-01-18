A Dundee recruitment agency is set to boost employment in the city as it looks to take on 40 staff.

Based in Dunsinane Industrial Estate, Key Personnel has been involved in Dundee’s job market for 20 years with a previous focus on employing temporary staff for various firms.

The firm is now looking to take on 40 permanent employees, who will be employed by Key Personnel but will work for a range of employers in a variety of different industries.

A jobs event will be held which will be used to assist job hunters with skills including interview techniques and help with putting together a CV.

The recruitment drive has been launched as the Tele continues its Let’s Get Dundee Working campaign, which is aimed at getting as many folk in Dundee into work as possible.

Group operations director Shona Robertson said the firm has adapted to how employers looked for permanent staff members.

She continued: “During 2017, we plan to have an event being held at least every other month with special events, including CV assistance and interview coaching also being offered.

“There is a large scope of vacancies on offer. These include HGV drivers, marketing assistants, various tradesmen, factory operatives, finance managers, welders, van drivers and call centre operatives, among others.

“As well as permanent roles, during this event we will also be happy to discuss our ongoing contract and temporary assignments available.

“In recent months, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of permanent vacancies which have been advertised with Key Personnel.

“Due to the high number of applicants responding to job advertisements, organisations are increasingly looking for a discrete, professional employment agency to source suitable employees.

“As a long-standing business, which has supported the local community for a number of years, we are delighted to be recruiting more than 40 positions for our Dundee customers and anticipate this continuing throughout 2017.”

The event will be held at the firm’s premises at 2B Valentine Court on Kinnoull Road between 10am and 6pm, with all welcome to attend on the day.