Bid to attract new music festival to area amid T in the Park absence

Efforts are under way to entice T in the Park bosses back to Perthshire.

The long-standing music festival was scrapped this summer after a spate of problems at its new Strathallan Castle home.

Boss Geoff Ellis revealed that it is “unlikely” to return next year, claiming there is no longer a demand for a festival the size and scale of T in the Park.

However, he has hinted that he could return with a major camping festival at some point and the DF Concerts’ chief executive is now being urged to consider other sites in Perthshire.

Perth and Kinross Council will be asked to draw up a plan to entice such a festival back to the area.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart met Mr Ellis to discuss the future of the event.

Describing the meeting as “useful and productive”, Mr Wishart said: “DF Concerts has a long historic association with Perth and Kinross-shire and I am keen to explore if there is some way back for T in the Park or any successor festival.

“Over many years, T in the Park contributed significantly to the Perthshire economy, and having one of Europe’s top festivals on our doorstep was great for music fans right across the Tayside area.”