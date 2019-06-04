Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle to begin new UK tour in Dundee

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle made a return to the stage that made her name this weekend – and now she’s heading back on the road, starting in Dundee.

Fresh from her BGT appearance over the weekend, the singer has announced a new UK tour, her first in four years, beginning at the city’s Caird Hall.

The Scottish singer, 58, will hit the road for her Ten tour in 2020, playing in 15 cities.

Other stops include Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, before the show wraps up in Boyle’s home city of Edinburgh on March 25.

The Ten Tour marks the 10th anniversary of her famous BGT audition which catapulted her to fame singing I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables.

The tour will be in support of her new album TEN, released last Friday.

Promoters have promised “a spectacular concert, featuring her greatest hits and some incredible new genres of music in an honest and intimate show that will inspire and delight her myriad of fans.”

Boyle said: “I’m thrilled to be coming back on tour after four years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world.

“I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from me.

“I like to surprise, I left the world surprised ten years ago and I want to surprise my fans again.”

Her tour, ‘Susan Boyle The TEN Tour’ will kick off on the March 3 2020 at the Caird Hall and visit 15 cities in total, ending in Edinburgh on March 25. through to the 25th of March, 2020 in her hometown of Edinburgh.

To date Boyle has sold over 25 million albums, and in 2009 her audition video was the most watched Youtube video ever, even beating President Obaba’s inauguration five times over.

She has had two grammy nominations, and three Guinness World Records, as well as number 1 albums in over 40 countries.

Once shy and broke, Susan said after her breakthrough: “I don’t dream the dream any more. Because I am living it.”

Tickets for her tour go on sale on Friday at 10am.

For tickets to see Susan at the Caird Hall you can visit the Dundee Box Office website or call 01382 434940.