‘Better workplace’ vow by NHS Tayside after misconduct claims in Highlands

NHS Tayside has vowed to become a “better workplace” free from bullying in its response to a report into allegations of misconduct at another Scottish health board.

The health board was asked to provide a response to the Sturrock Report by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman following the publication of the document in May.

The independent paper – produced by John Sturrock QC – detailed hundreds of allegations of bullying and a culture of “fear, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour” at NHS Highland.

In a response presented to NHS Tayside’s board last week, human resource chiefs George Doherty and Jenny Alexander said Tayside is “formally committed” to better conditions for its workers.

They wrote: “NHS Tayside has formally committed to developing a positive, value-based working environment, where all staff feel supported to deliver the best possible outcomes for those we serve.

“NHS Tayside has established a range of support mechanisms for staff who feel bullied or harassed.”

The Sturrock Report, and NHS Tayside’s subsequent response, comes after the health board’s former “whistleblowing champion” Munwar Hussain revealed he was set to take legal action against the board.

Mr Hussain stepped down in October last year and has since claimed his warnings of systematic bullying against junior doctors were ignored.