CONFIRMED: Betfred Cup draw in full as Dundee United meet St Johnstone at group stage and Dundee prepare to face Hibs and Forfar

The Betfred Cup draw has set up another Tayside derby as Dundee United and St Johnstone were drawn together in Group C.

The Premiership duo – who met on the opening day of the 2020/21 season – will also face Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and Peterhead in the first stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, James McPake will go head to head with his former club in Group B as Dundee take on Hibs, with the pair joined in their section by Forfar, Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers.

Dunfermline are alongside Kilmarnock, Clyde, Falkirk and Dumbarton in Group E while Raith Rovers take on Inverness Caley Thistle, Cowdenbeath, East Fife and Hearts in Group A.

The Betfred Cup, which will be shown on Premier Sports, keeps its usual format of eight groups of five teams.

The last 16 is then made up of the eight group winners, four best runners-up and Scotland’s European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Group stage games are scheduled for:

Tuesday, October 6

Saturday, October 10

Tuesday, October 13

Tuesday, November 10

Saturday, November 14

North section

Group A

Hearts

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Cowdenbeath

Raith Rovers

East Fife

Group B

Hibernian

Dundee

Forfar Athletic

Brora Rangers

Cove Rangers

Group C

St Johnstone

Dundee United

Peterhead

Brechin City

Kelty Hearts

Group D

Ross County

Arbroath

Elgin City

Stirling Albion

Montrose

South section

Group E

Kilmarnock

Dunfermline Athletic

Clyde

Dumbarton

Falkirk

Group F

Hamilton Academical

Ayr United

Stranraer

Albion Rovers

Annan Athletic

Group G

St Mirren

Morton

Queen of the South

Partick Thistle

Queen’s Park

Group H

Livingston

Alloa Athletic

Stenhousemuir

Airdrieonians

Edinburgh City