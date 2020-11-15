Betfred Cup 2020 draw in full as Dundee drawn against Hibs in last 16 less than an hour after defeat at Easter Road

Dundee were drawn against Hibs in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup less than an hour after being beaten 4-1 by Jack Ross’ side at Easter Road in the group stage.
James McPake’s Dark Blues will face the Hibees in the capital on November 28 or 29 for a place in the quarter finals.
Ross said: “It’s a bit bizarre to get the team we’ve just beaten but it is what it is.”
The eight group winners were joined in the draw by Scotland’s four European representatives – Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen – and the four best runners-up.
St Johnstone travel to Fir Park to take on Well while Arbroath host Dunfermline.
Holders Celts are scheduled to face Ross County in Glasgow and Steven Gerrard’s Premiership leaders Rangers have been handed an away tie against Falkirk.
Betfred Cup last-16 draw in full:
Celtic vs Ross County
Falkirk vs Rangers
Livingston vs Ayr United
St Mirren vs Aberdeen
Hibs vs Dundee
Arbroath vs Dunfermline
Motherwell vs St Johnstone
Alloa vs Hearts
Betfred Cup fixture schedule
Last-16 ties – November 28 and 29, Saturday and Sunday
Quarter-finals – December 16 and 17, Wednesday and Thursday
Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday
Final – February 28, Sunday