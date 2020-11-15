Betfred Cup 2020 draw in full as Dundee drawn against Hibs in last 16 less than an hour after defeat at Easter Road

Dundee were drawn against Hibs in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup less than an hour after being beaten 4-1 by Jack Ross’ side at Easter Road in the group stage.

James McPake’s Dark Blues will face the Hibees in the capital on November 28 or 29 for a place in the quarter finals.

Ross said: “It’s a bit bizarre to get the team we’ve just beaten but it is what it is.”

The eight group winners were joined in the draw by Scotland’s four European representatives – Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen – and the four best runners-up.

St Johnstone travel to Fir Park to take on Well while Arbroath host Dunfermline.

Holders Celts are scheduled to face Ross County in Glasgow and Steven Gerrard’s Premiership leaders Rangers have been handed an away tie against Falkirk.

Betfred Cup last-16 draw in full:

Celtic vs Ross County

Falkirk vs Rangers

Livingston vs Ayr United

St Mirren vs Aberdeen

Hibs vs Dundee

Arbroath vs Dunfermline

Motherwell vs St Johnstone

Alloa vs Hearts

Betfred Cup fixture schedule

Last-16 ties – November 28 and 29, Saturday and Sunday

Quarter-finals – December 16 and 17, Wednesday and Thursday

Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday

Final – February 28, Sunday