‘Best years still to come’ for new signing Lee Ashcroft says Dundee boss James McPake

Dundee boss James McPake expects new signing Lee Ashcroft to lead from the back as he hailed the centre-back’s desire to sign on at Dens Park, turning down Premiership St Johnstone in doing so.

The Dark Blues gaffer also revealed the former Dunfermline man is “in line with other players” in terms of wages.

The first-team players accepted a wage cut to help the club through the financial problems the coronavirus shutdown has brought before Ashcroft arrived.

That, however, didn’t deter the 26-year-old from joining McPake’s men on a two-year deal.

The Dens gaffer said: “We were delighted to get him in because we have lost Christophe [Berra] and Josh [Meekings] so we needed a centre back.

“To be fair to Lee, if we had signed him in any other summer previous he probably comes in on a higher salary but he completely understood where we are and he is in line with the other players.

“He’s been a captain and played a lot of games. He’s a leader and will add to our squad. At only 26, he is a good age and I think his best years are still to come.”

Ashcroft played 164 times for Dunfermline over four years at East End Park following four seasons in the top flight at Kilmarnock, where he made 71 appearances.

And McPake revealed he’s been keeping a keen eye on the defender for some time.

“He is a player I played against when he was younger and we were interested in him last year so he is one we watched a lot last season,” he added.

“There has been a lot of work put into it and we believe that he adds to our squad.

“He’s played a lot of games and he is rarely injured.

“He really wanted to come to the club when I had the conversation with him which is a massive thing. He had a real desire to come here.

“He had a week training with St. Johnstone and was offered a deal and also had an offer from Partick Thistle.”