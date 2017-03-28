Best job on the planet: Company wants to pay someone £24,000 to travel the world in luxury for three months

Fancy travelling the world in complete luxury for three months and getting paid almost £24,000 for all that ‘hard work?’

Well now you can as a company wants to hire somebody stay in “multi-million dollar luxury vacation homes” while they pay you £8,000 a month – plus travel expenses.

The person who gets the job is allowed one travel companion at any given time, but the company will not pay for their travel expenses.

The job is being advertised with Tennessee-based company Third Home, which describes itself as “an exclusive private club for luxury second home owners”.

The form says its members enjoy the use of other club members’ homes all over the world.



So what does it take to get this dream job?

Must have the ability to understand and appreciate luxury and share your experiences with the world via blogging and vlogging along with other social media outlets.

Excellent writing skills.

Candidate can be located anywhere in the world to start.

Must be available for travel from late summer to late autumn.

Must be able to travel the world for three consecutive months.

Experience

Experience in social media, writing, blogging, vlogging and the ability to tell a great story and promote our brand through eloquent words, pictures, videos.

Luxury connoisseur with an appreciation for the finer things in life and a clear understanding of the hospitality industry.

Experience with international travel.

Qualifications