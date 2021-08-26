Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Best friend’s fundraising for ‘bubbly’ Rebecca Sivyer raises thousands in 48 hours

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 26, 2021, 2:29 pm
Rebecca Sivyer.
The best friend of Perth mum, Rebecca Sivyer, who died in a road crash at the weekend, has launched a fundraising effort to help her family.

After just 48 hours more than £3,000 has already been raised, nearing the £4,000 target.

Money raised from the crowdfunder, set up by Rebecca’s friend Danny Black, will go towards funeral costs, as well as supporting her eight -year-old daughter.

Rebecca had an eight-year-old daughter

Rebecca, 23, died following a crash on the A94 between Coupar Angus and Forfar, near Ardler, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called at around 5.15pm after a car struck a tree but Rebecca, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Kind-hearted soul

Launching the Gofundme page Danny described Rebecca as the “most kind-hearted soul.”

Danny, from Perth, said: “Tragically on August 22 my best friend sadly passed away, leaving behind loads of friends, an amazing family and a beautiful daughter.

“I wanted to raise funds for any costs for funeral or even some money for [her daughter] to have when she’s is older.

“Rebecca was the most kind-hearted soul and I will never ever forget her.

“I hope you’re at peace you gorgeous girl.”

Dozens of tributes

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Rebecca, including from her mum Wendy Ghekis who said that her daughter’s smile could light up a room.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier earlier this week, Wendy said: “Rebecca was a very much loved daughter, sister and mum.

“She was bubbly, confident and always happy.

“She had a smile that lit up the room.

“She is going to be very sadly missed by all of us.”

Police appeal

The blue Vauxhall Corsa that Rebecca was travelling in was heading eastbound when it left the road on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Tayside’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of August 22.

