Bert Cargill: Arbroath caravan park owner and former restaurateur dies aged 92

Bert Cargill, whose ice cream shop and restaurant in Arbroath drew thousands of tourists and locals over three decades, has died aged 92.

Together with his wife Sheila, Bert ran RS Cargill at 212 High Street before taking over Elliot caravan park in the town.

Mr Cargill, who was predeceased by his wife, continued to operate the park until shortly before his death.

Lichties supporter

He was a great Arbroath FC supporter and a Gayfield ticket holder. When Arbroath won the Scottish League One 2018/19 championship, the club presented him with one of their winners medal.

Robert (Bert) Cargill was born in John Street, Arbroath, in 1929. His father was an engineer.

He attended Ladyloan Primary School and Arbroath High School.

Weightlifting

At a young age, he developed an interest in weightlifting and would train at the former YMCA premises opposite Webster Theatre.

When he left school, Bert began a plumbing apprenticeship with Herron and Colville in Arbroath.

Once he had served his time, he was called up for National Service with the RAF and was based at Barry in south Wales.

He then returned to Arbroath and resumed plumbing but was made redundant.

Marriage

In 1952 Bert married Sheila at St Ninian’s Church, Arbroath. The pair had grown up 100 yards apart and had dated since the age of 14.

Bert’s son Steven said: “At the time my father was made redundant, the construction of nuclear power plants was beginning. It was the offshore work of its day.

“My father worked to install water cooling pipes inside the power stations. He worked for a firm subcontracted to the atomic energy authority and carried out work at Dounreay, Annan and in the north of England.”

Bert moved back to Arbroath and in 1959 they took over a cafe and sweet shop at 212 High Street which had been run by Sid Anderson.

Restaurant

In the early 1970s, the couple bought over neighbouring premises and developed a 120-seat restaurant which became one of the focal points of Arbroath High Street.

In 1986, the family bought Elliot caravan park and the site will continue to be run by Bert’s son, Robert.

Bert was a past chairman of Arbroath Highland Games and, in 1987, he and his wife were invited to attend a Queen’s garden party at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh.

A celebration of Bert’s life will take place at Parkgrove crematorium, Friockheim, on Tuesday July 13 at 12.30pm.

Mr Cargill is survived by sons Steven and Robert, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Suzanne, and grandchildren Sophie and Nicholas.

You can read the family’s announcement here.