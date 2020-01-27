Former Hearts skipper and Scotland star Berra leads Dundee’s January shopping list

Dundee have launched a bid to bring frozen-out Hearts star Christophe Berra to the club.

The Dark Blues are making a move to try to land the former Tynecastle captain and Scotland international defender – who has been consigned to training with the reserves by new Gorgie boss Daniel Stendel.

Berra has scored four times for Scotland, but hasn’t featured for the national side since 2017.

Talks are not at an advanced stage yet but it is understood the 34-year-old would be open to a move to Dens Park in order to find first-team football again.

The club this afternoon confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Conor Hazard on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

One move which is definitely going ahead over the coming days is Fraser Murray joining on loan from Hibs.

As Tele Sport exclusively revealed last night, the Hibees midfielder will hook up with Dundee until the end of the season.

Easter Road boss Jack Ross is looking to get the 20-year-old more game time and sees his former club as the ideal place for him to develop.

Murray’s club-mate Sean Mackie, who spent the first half of the season in Tayside on a temporary deal, will return to the capital after picking up an injury.

Dee gaffer James is also chasing former Fleetwood Town winger Ross Wallace.

The 34-year-old former Celtic, Sunderland and Burnley wide man had been training with St Mirren after becoming a free agent.

And it looks like he may be on his way back to his native Dundee after being linked with a move to the Dark Blues.

Potentially on his way out of Dens is striker Danny Johnson.

National League Hartlepool are understood to be interested in the former Motherwell man, with League Two side Leyton Orient also looking to secure his services.

A move back to the North East would appeal to Johnson, who has played for Hartlepool previously as he has struggled for game time for the Dee.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 22 appearances this season, often as a substitute.