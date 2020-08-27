Bereavement support group’s fear over long-term impact of Covid-19 restrictions on funerals

Fears have been raised over a “long-lasting” impact on families who have been forced to deal with funeral restriction measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Linda Sterry, manager of Funeral Link Dundee, believes grieving families who have had to bury loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic have been dealt a “significant” blow by the small numbers of people allowed to attend funerals and the limited options available for services.

Funeral Link Dundee was set up last year and has offered support to dozens of grieving families during lockdown.

Ms Sterry said: “We have all been deeply affected by Covid-19 – often directly and indirectly, the impact of lockdown on both our physical and mental health and the loss of loved ones is significant.

“As a community we are grieving a range of losses, and we believe that kindness and compassion go a long way to easing some of the pain we are all experiencing.

“The restrictions around funerals have felt unbearable to many and we fear the impact of this will be long-lasting for many of those who have been unable to pay respects to family and friends as they may have chosen.

“Among the sadness I also have compassion for the work of funeral professionals, often felt to be some of the forgotten essential workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this time to support grieving families while keeping pace with changing restrictions.”

Linda said that Funeral Link had been continuing its work throughout lockdown supporting numerous bereaved families experiencing loss and isolation.

“During lockdown, Funeral Link have offered additional listening support by phone to existing and new clients and making great use of their range of partnerships linking those who needed food support with relevant groups,” she added.

“We have identified other needs such as money advice, befriending and have linked individuals with other support such as befriending.

“We have partnered with Faith in Community Dundee to provide bags of kindness to clients with support from the Scottish Government Wellbeing Fund and additional donations supplied locally by Morrisons and Coop supermarkets.”

Linda said that the charity was now trying to look at the future and the best way to support families going forward.