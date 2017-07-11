A bereaved mum fighting for improvements to a Dundee cemetery has welcomed news there could be changes made at the grave site.

Lisa Williamson, 43, from Douglas, started a petition last month demanding the local authority take action after branding the baby section of Birkhill Cemetery a “disgrace”.

So far, 1,032 people have pledged their support for the cause.

The mum, who laid twins Kaisha and Kenzie to rest in 2008, said the problems started to occur a few years ago.

Last month, Lisa wrote an open letter to the local authority — as well as gardeners who work at Birkhill — saying she felt the condition of the cemetery had declined over the past few years.

She, along with other parents — including Katie McAlister whose daughter Katherine is buried there — said the place had been overgrown with weeds and had raised the possibility of having her children exhumed.

Lisa met the council’s head of environment Gary Robertson and senior manager of environment Rod Houston last week.

She said the council has promised to make changes, including a new path into the baby section and fencing to keep deer out.

A new bus stop closer to the cemetery has also been proposed while the council agreed to cut down the weeds.

Lisa added: “They agreed with everything we said and thought our requests were perfectly reasonable.

“It could not have gone any better for us and I am more hopeful than ever about the future.

“I feel like we have justice for our babies and I now feel a little bit closer to my twins.

“I would like to thank the two executives we spoke to on Thursday. They came into the meeting as fathers, not as executives looking for excuses.

“When I looked into their eyes, I could see their sadness about how it had gotten to this point.

“They agreed that the standards had slipped and that complaints had just not gone to the right people.”

Speaking about the petition, the 43-year-old said she was “blown away” by the support.

Lisa said: “It’s taken five years to get to this point so me and the other mums are absolutely buzzing. We should have regular meetings and may also set up a Friends of Birkhill group.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “There was a detailed conversation with the organisers of the petition about the situation at Birkhill Cemetery.

“We are looking to take forward improvements following these discussions. We will maintain a dialogue with the organisers.”