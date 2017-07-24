A bereaved mum who was left “devastated and traumatised” by the death of her baby at Ninewells Hospital is suing health chiefs.

An investigation was launched after the youngster died during childbirth within the maternity unit at the Dundee hospital in March 2014.

An NHS Tayside consultant was suspended by the health board while the probe was ongoing.

Last June, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said it wouldn’t be seeking criminal charges against anyone and a fatal accident inquiry was also not sought.

But now, the Tele can reveal that the mother of the baby boy has launched a medical negligence claim against NHS Tayside through the civil courts.

It is understood that the woman could win substantially more than £100,000 if her claim is successful, though the exact figure is still being negotiated.

Danny Devine, of Muir, Myles and Laverty, is representing the woman.

He said: “We’ve been in negotiations with the NHS since the very beginning.

“My client is totally devastated and heartbroken by the events surrounding the birth of her child.

“She’s been traumatised by them and has been receiving extensive medical treatment.

“She’s hugely disappointed that the NHS has taken so long to resolve this matter.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside today declined to comment on the court proceedings.

She said: “As this is a legal matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.”

The mum’s case has been lodged at the Court of Session and a timetable is likely to have been drawn up by both parties to try to resolve the matter.

Months after the death of the baby, a consultant involved in the incident appeared before General Medical Council chiefs.

She still has a licence to practise but a number of conditions have been imposed on her, limiting what she can do.

They include only being able to work in unsupervised posts within gynaecology within the NHS and not undertaking any private practice.

She also has to be “closely supervised” in all other aspects of obstetrics practice.