Bereaved Carnoustie mum calls for hospital demolition over fears of another tragedy

The mother of a 13-year-old Dundee boy who died after a fall at a derelict mansion house has called for Strathmartine Hospital to be razed before history repeats itself.

Jonathan Hayburn’s mother Gaynor Robertson successfully campaigned for the demolition of Baldovan House after the 2002 tragedy.

Baldragon Academy pupil Jonathan ‘Jon Boy’ Hayburn died after a fall while playing at Baldovan House at Strathmartine in 2002 at the age of just 13.

Gaynor spoke out in the wake of deliberate fireraising at Strathmartine on Sunday and said the bulldozers must be brought in or there will be another tragedy. The former hospital is still targeted by vandals, despite being boarded up, while ground-floor openings to the listed building are blocked with concrete.

“Jonathan would have turned 30 this week and no other family should have to endure the torment we have suffered over the past 17 years,” said Gaynor, who is from Carnoustie. “Believe me – nobody should have to go through that.

“There are a lot of kids in the area and they are curious. It’s an abandoned building and it is proving to be a magnet for youngsters – just like Baldovan House was when Jonathan was alive.

“Sunday’s fire made me relive what happened to Jonathan – this week of all weeks when I am especially emotional. I’m determined that history isn’t allowed to repeat itself.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Council officers make regular visits and highlight concerns. We have contacted the owner’s agent requesting an update.”

Jonathan – an ice hockey fan who followed Dundee Tigers and the Detroit Redwings – suffered major swelling to the brain after falling from the loft area.

The popular but shy second-year pupil, who lived in Fintry, eventually lost his battle for life in Ninewells Hospital on his mum’s 33rd birthday.

It was only the second time Jonathan had been at the mansion.

He went there after school with a group of friends.