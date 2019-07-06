Benjamin Siegrist looking to make history as he aims for top-flight place

Benjamin Siegrist was flattered to be linked with a move to the English Championship over the summer.

But other than to the Premiership with Dundee United, the Swiss goalkeeper isn’t planning of going anywhere for quite some time.

Siegrist’s performances in the second half of last season, culminating in a string of five-star displays during the promotion play-offs, saw him watched by Nottingham Forest.

That was nice to hear as he enjoyed a few weeks off last month but, as he focuses on the coming season with the Tangerines, fans will be delighted to learn it’s not turned his head.

“It was nice but it just proved the point to me I know what I can do and I know where the standards lie,” he said.

“I am more than happy here. I know what I have here and I work well with the staff.

“I know how big a club this is and I am really happy to be here.

“And what is important for me is I want to be one of those players who go in the history books of this club and say he was one who got promotion for the team.

“I want to improve and learn every week. As a team I think we got better last season as the games continued and I think I got better as a goalkeeper.

“We want to keep doing that this year and, if we do, we will get back to where we want to be.

“Everybody knows where this club belongs and everybody wants to be part of achieving that ultimate goal of getting promoted.

“That’s a big point of incentive and motivation for all the players.”

Siegrist admits a bonus for him as he returned to work last week was teaming up again in training with fellow-goalie Deniz Mehmet.

© SNS

He was at United until January and has returned with a view to signing up again.

“We crossed paths before when we were younger, at international tournaments with Switzerland and Turkey.

“Coming from clubs down south we also faced each other. We are competing for the same place but there is always the goalkeepers’ union that means we stick together and it is nice to be working every day with someone you like.”

Very much one for looking forward, Siegrist refuses to dwell too long on the disappointing end to last term that saw United again miss out on promotion in the play-offs.

And when he does look back, he takes the positives.

“I think what happened last year is part of our motivation for this year but I don’t want to speak too much about it because we start from zero again for a new season.

“You do every year. In terms of experience it is good that we have had big games, big occasions together and that will help us.

“It is like money in the bank but this season is about doing it consistently and picking up points over the whole of the year.”

Tonight sees the start of a busy weekend when the entire squad will be involved in a friendly at Brechin before heading for Dumbarton tomorrow to do it all again.

Two games in less than 24 hours may seem unusual but, for Siegrist, it will be the perfect way to prepare for the start of the competitive action in the Betfred Cup at Hearts next week.

“So far as fitness goes we are good and game time is the most valuable time you have as a player,” he added.

“You can train all week but if you don’t have a game at the end of it you are not bringing everything you’ve worked on together.

“It is good to have as many games as we can so we are looking forward to these two games.

“There is a lot more to football than passing and running, so game time is the most valuable part of pre-season.”