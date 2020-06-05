Benjamin Siegrist aims for Premiership standards as Dundee United hit top-flight heights

Benjamin Siegrist reckons playing for Dundee United has already made him a better goalkeeper.

But the Tangerines stopper believes stepping up to the Premiership will see him take another leap forward.

The Swiss keeper kept 12 clean sheets as United surged to the Championship title last season.

Siegrist’s contribution did not go unnoticed by Tannadice gaffer Robbie Neilson, who believes there is even more to come from the 28-year-old.

And after helping United to promotion, the man himself feels confident he can continue to improve in the top flight.

“The manager is right, I’ve only had two years with regular top-team football here,” said Siegrist.

“I had a couple in Switzerland where I played regularly but coming over here there was a little adjustment time of how Scottish football works.

“I had to figure it out and my mindset has always been to try to learn as much as I can.

“As a goalkeeper, the more you train and the more games you get, you develop a certain sensitivity and start to read the game.

“Goalkeeping is a lot about experience so I had to catch up on some experiences.

“I felt towards the end of the season before I played well and then when the summer came it was a short one and we got back into it.

“I had high aspirations for the team and myself and what I can do.

“Next season will be a step up in a better league. It’s going to be a test for me and I’m just trying to learn as much as I can.

“Neil Alexander, our goalie coach, has been hugely successful playing for Scotland and Rangers in big games so I’m trying to learn from him.

“We train a lot and try to talk a lot about why we do things, as well as analysing situations after the game.

“I’m hoping to take another step forward in the coming season.”

If Siegrist achieves his goal, he will do so at better quality stadiums than he has been used to so far in Scotland.

However, he is no stranger to top quality venues, having previously spent a season playing in the Swiss Super League with Vaduz.

He is relishing the prospect of vising Celtic Park and Ibrox for the first time.

And from the brief taster of Scottish top flight venues he has already enjoyed, his expectations are high.

“I’ve only experienced the Championship for the last two years but at the start of last season when we went to Hearts the gaffer was saying: ‘This is a proper football ground,’” revealed Siegrist.

“I’d only seen it in pictures and when we went to Hibs I had the same excitement. It’s almost the same stadium.

“You want to be playing football in front of big crowds, in big stadiums and for big occasions so that’s definitely something I enjoy. All athletes do.

“I’m born in Basel and they’re the big team in Switzerland so the first time I went back home to play in Switzerland with Vaduz, playing in Basel in front of like 44,000 was incredible.

“If they had won that day, they’d have won the championship but we (Vaduz) got a draw.

“That was cool because the stadium was full and everyone was ready to party but we got a result to delay it for a week.

“I really enjoyed the play-off games last year, playing for something – winner takes all.

“They were big occasions as were the derbies – the 2-0 away win, particularly, I enjoyed it more than the 6-2 because it was just crazy!

“The cup games against Hibs were amazing and we kind of knew that, if we went up to the Premiership, that’s what it would be like more often.

“We want that every weekend and it was a good experience.”