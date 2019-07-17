Benefit claimant figures decrease for third consecutive month

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits has fallen for a third consecutive month according to the latest official figures.

Just over 4,500 folk claim either JobSeekers’ Allowance (JSA) or the new-style Universal Credit benefit while looking for work as of May, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Around seven in 10 of those are on the new benefit.

The number of people claiming any form of unemployment benefit has fallen by a quarter in the last five years.

However, the rate at which people claim unemployment benefits is higher in Dundee than the national average – around 4.5%, compared with 3.3%.

Tracy Black, director of the business lobbying group CBI Scotland, said the jobs market was buoyant despite uncertainty over Brexit.

She said: “The local labour market continues to hold up, in spite of huge uncertainty across the economy.

“For many Scottish firms though, skills shortages are biting and that’s why it’s so important to see businesses invest time and resourcing to in-house training and development initiatives.

“It’s also a timely reminder that we need to secure a post-Brexit immigration system for the UK that’s open, controlled and flexible enough to meet Scotland’s needs.”

Dundee’s JobCentre Plus is continuing to forge partnerships with local employers to help people into work, according to Susan Hart, local employer partnership team manager with the DWP.

These include positions with HMRC, an employment skills course run in partnership with Dundee & Angus College and work experience with guaranteed job interviews at Grosvenor Casinos.

Construction firm Anglican Home Improvements is also holding an information session at the Dundee JCP next Tuesday at 10am.

Across Scotland, the employment rate is 75.8% among working age people as of May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Scottish business minister Jamie Hepburn says the country outperforms the rest of the UK.

He added: “These latest results shows Scotland is seeing the benefits of our labour market strategy – driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth, rising to the challenges and delivering fair and good quality work across society.”