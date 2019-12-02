Benefit cheat from Dundee admits £16,000 DWP fraud

A woman who admitted fraudulently claiming more than £16,000 of benefits has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Victoria Riddell, of Greenlee Drive, pleaded guilty to claiming £16,273.90 in income support that she was not entitled to between July 11 2014 and October 18 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Riddell, 29, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was maintaining a common household with her partner who was employed.

Mike Short, defending, previously said Riddell accepted full responsibility for the offence.

Riddell was ordered to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work and placed on a restriction of liberty order for four months.