Bench firebugs fuel Kirrie determination not to let the vandals spoil summer

Kirriemuir community leaders have vowed not to let the vandals spoil the town’s summer.

A fire-raising incident destroyed a bench at popular Kirrie Hill earlier this month.

The incident near the Neverland children’s playpark and Barrie pavilion was met with anger locally.

But it now looks like the outcome will be more seating for visitors to enjoy after a swell of local offers to replace the torched seat.

The vandals are thought to have set fire to a wheelie bin under the bench on the evening of Friday May 14.

It left a charred circle beside the car park after the bench was completely destroyed.

Police are still hunting those responsible.

Kirrie Community Council met this week, where the firebugs again came in for criticism.

“No-one is in the least bit enamoured by what has happened,” said group chairwoman Heather Kelly.

“But the council is going to be replacing the bench at The Hill, and we know that there have been offers from other groups to put benches up in its place.

“Where they might go will have to be agreed with the council, but it shows the reaction from the town to what happened.

“People are simply not going to allow those that are destructive to dictate what goes on.

“We’ll rise above it as a community and hopefully make the Hill an even nicer place to visit, because we want people to come to Kirrie for all the right reasons,” added Heather.

Public’s help

She said: “They are still looking for who did this and it’s not too late for anyone to give the police the little bit of information that might just help track them down.

“If the police have all the different snippets then they can put the whole picture together.

“If they don’t want to go to the police, then please speak to a member of the community council, or got to Crimestoppers.

“Doing the right thing is the right thing to do, so if anyone knows anything we’d encourage them to speak up.

“There have been other incidents and they are all totally unnecessary and spoil things for the majority,” said Heather.