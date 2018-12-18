Ben Nevis climber death victim named

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died on Ben Nevis.

The climber died following a fall while climbing the UK’s highest peak on Sunday, December 16.

He was Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from the West Yorkshire area.

He was recovered from the Tower Gully area of Ben Nevis by the HM Coastguard helicopter after the incident was reported at around 2.25pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William where he sadly died of his injuries.

A second male climber was also rescued from the area and taken to Belford Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

A police statement said: “Officers would again like to thank Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and HM Coastguard for their support of this incident.”