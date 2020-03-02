Below-par display frustrates Robbie after 2-0 defeat at Dunfermline

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson was left frustrated after their 2-0 defeat at Dunfermline on Saturday.

United barely laid a glove on the Pars as goals from Kevin Nisbet and Jonathan Afolabi won the day for the Fifers.

They still lead at the top of the Championship by 18 points going into tomorrow night’s game at third-placed Ayr United, with Robbie looking for a reaction from his side.

“We’re really disappointed,” he said.

“Right from the start I don’t think we competed the way we have in games.

“We were second to it, we weren’t aggressive and we just didn’t perform to the levels we have.

“We’ve played some really good games this season but Saturday wasn’t one of them.

“That’s the disappointing thing but we have to dust ourselves down and make sure we get a better performance tomorrow.”

What angered the Terrors gaffer most was letting down their 2,490-strong travelling support who made the journey down the M90.

“We had a brilliant support. They were fantastic and they always are,” he added.

“That’s the biggest disappointment for us, that we didn’t perform for them but we know what we didn’t do right.

“I spoke to the players at the end of the game about it that it’s important we don’t get that kind of performance again.

“We spoke in the changing-room after the game about the performance level being nowhere near where we want to be at and the level we’ve demanded all season.

“The players have done really well this season. It’s important they understand that and they do.

“Hopefully, we can put in a better performance because we know it’s going to be very tough down at Ayr as well.

“It’s two tough away games in Dunfermline and Ayr so it’s important we get back to winning ways.

“You saw it with Dunfermline – us coming to town is a cup final for them. They were celebrating at the end there and it’s whether they can do that week-in, week-out. It can be difficult to do that.

“We just didn’t hit the levels we should be hitting and we know that.”