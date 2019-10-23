‘Below average’ temperatures could bring snow to Scotland this weekend, say forecasters

Snow could return to Scotland in the coming days as the country prepares for “below average” temperatures this weekend.

Forecasters say colder conditions than normal will arrive north of the border in the coming days, with wintry conditions expected to return to the mountains.

Widespread temperatures of between 8C and 9C are possible across Scotland on Friday and Saturday, a slight dip from the seasonal averages of between 10C and 11C.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said snow showers could hit the hills of the Cairngorms and other upland regions at the weekend with the weather expected to be “quite chilly in comparison to recent days”.

She added: “Heading into Thursday we have got more, colder air coming in, and heavy showers as well. We do have the risk of some of these overnight turning wintry.

“That’s going to be over the Cairngorms, higher ground and the Southern Uplands. On Friday and Saturday, colder air across Scotland could see a wintry element over higher ground.

“It is really business as usual for this time of year.

“By the early hours of Friday morning we could be seeing temperatures back down to freezing around prime spots such as Braemar and Aviemore.”

However some parts of Tayside and Fife could be hit by a weather front which has prompted a yellow rain warning for parts of England and Wales from Friday into Saturday.

Mrs Smith added: “We have a bit of uncertainty on how north it will go. If it moves further north it could be clipping Leuchars and the Dundee area as well.

“Heading into the start of November there is basically continued spells of settled weather for most areas with temperatures a little below seasonal average and frosts.

“There could be more changeable conditions in the west.”