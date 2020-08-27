Beloved ‘celebrity’ horse, Rose, has new shelter destroyed by Storm Francis after winds batter Angus

A beloved horse has been left without a dry place to stay this winter, after her Crowdfunded shelter was destroyed in Tuesday’s storm.

Rose, a “celebrity” mare to people in the Carnoustie and Barry area, was left terrified by the severe weather which destroyed her shelter.

Last month, the Tele revealed there had been a fundraiser launched to give the well-known horse a place to stay in the winter.

However, just weeks after it was built, the strong gales on Wednesday left the structure in tatters.

Her owner, Kym Watson, described the situation as “an absolute nightmare”.

She said: “The whole thing is broken, just completely broken.

“I’m completely devastated, if Rose was in there she’d have been stuck inside. I could have lost my horse.

“There’s been two instances now of heavy winds damaging her shelter, the first time we heard it had been blown into Barry.

“Last night I got a text from a friend that the shelter had collapsed, so I went down and saw that both beams had collapsed and the whole thing was on the ground.”

Kym quickly called a friend to the paddock, and the two began trying to repair it as the storm raged on.

She said: “I managed to prop the shelter up along with a friend, we actually had to crawl underneath it and bring it back up.

“As we were fixing it I was holding down one side, and I was physically lifted up by a gust of wind.

“It’s now being held in place with some rope while we work on a stable, I pray to god that there isn’t any more strong winds and nothing like that happens again.”

Rose was also left spooked by the storm, with Kym having to calm her down afterwards.

The 35-year-old said: “She was a wreck, once I managed to get things in place I just settled in with her and calmed her down every time the wind blew.

“She was shaking, and I actually started considering staying the night with her, but after an hour she started to calm down.”

© Supplied

Kym estimates it will cost her around £400 to buy a more reliable shelter for the horse, which will withstand the severe weather.