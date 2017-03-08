Dundee bellringers are set to mark the 150th anniversary year of The McManus with a special event today.

The Dundee Society of Bellringers will ring a peal at the Old Steeple from 5.30pm and members have been busy practising for the occasion.

Stephen Elwell-Sutton, one of the bellringers, said ringing in Dundee dated back to 1873 with the formation of the society and added: “The society has strong links with the city through the city council.

“We welcome visitors from all over the world and we in turn are made welcome when we visit other bell ringing towers.”

Pictured from left are bellringers Carly Cooper (also of The McManus), Margaret Gamble and Stephen.