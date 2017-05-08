The boss of Dundee’s biggest shopping centre has hit out at a “belligerent” driver who has been ticketed more than 15 times for parking in disabled bays.

A woman who parks at the Overgate centre has been using disabled spaces “illegally”, according to boss Malcolm Angus.

The car park operator has issued repeated fines in a bid to stop the woman — whose identity has not been revealed — but Mr Angus says these have not been paid.

He said there was no other action the Overgate could take to prevent her parking at the centre but insisted she had no reason to park in a disabled bay.

He told the Tele: “The woman in question has more than 15 tickets outstanding for parking illegally in a disabled bay without the relevant blue badge.

“We cannot physically ban anyone from the car park due to the way it operates.

“However, this woman is using a space which is reserved for those with mobility issues and — other than belligerence — she has no reason to park in a disabled space.”

John Mitchell, chairman of Dundee-based 5 Digits Disability Issues Group, said he believes the woman should be given penalty points — and if she continues to offend her licence should be suspended.

He said: “I can’t believe this is still an issue after all this time.

“If it was once or twice then I could understand it — but 15 times is too many.

“I wouldn’t condone it but if it had only happened once when she was in a hurry and was only going to be 10 minutes or so, I could understand.

“It is hard enough for people with a blue badge to park in the city centre and this kind of thing is going to mean that disabled people just stay at home.”

Mr Mitchell added: “It is absolutely ridiculous. The woman obviously doesn’t care. The spaces are there for a reason.

“I wouldn’t park in a mother-and-child bay because I know they need to get their prams out.

“She has shown she doesn’t bother about the rules, so why let her park there again?

“There have been many occasions myself when I have gone to the Overgate and there have been no disabled parking spaces so I have had to park in a normal bay, which makes it very difficult.”