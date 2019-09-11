Belief is still high at Dens despite losses, says Dundee manager McPake

Dundee boss James McPake insists there is still a firm belief in what they are trying to do, despite two bruising defeats in their last two games.

The Dens Park boss was clear in his view that his team didn’t move the ball quickly enough to break down Elgin City.

That’s something he’s been looking to address this week as they prepare to put the 6-2 derby defeat to Dundee United and cup shock at home to Elgin behind them with a win at home to Alloa on Saturday.

McPake said: “We had a lot of the ball without creating much in the final third. It’s been an issue for us over the course of the season so far.

“There is still a belief in what we are trying to do – it’s just about getting it right. As a team we were really guilty of not moving the ball quick enough. That’s what we’ve been speaking about.

“The input has been good from the players since. It’s a complete shift from what we’ve been used to as a football club.

“Teams will come here and try to frustrate. That’s not a slight on them but we need to find a way to combat it.

“Elgin did it pretty well and our only goal was a long-range strike. Moving it quicker and being more positive is what we need.

“At times, it’s just a case of getting it wide and getting it in the box. We’ll have loads of that this season, particularly here.

“No disrespect to Elgin but Alloa on Saturday will be a step up and we need to be right.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Ness is expected to return to training tomorrow after he limped out of the defeat on Sunday.

The former Rangers midfielder was on the wrong end of a hefty challenge in the first half.

He was replaced at the break but McPake expects to have him to call on come Saturday.

The manager said: “It was an impact injury.

“Midfielders get them a lot. I thought it was quite a bad tackle, and after seeing it back, I still think the same.

“He hobbled about but we didn’t want to take a risk.

“He’ll be fine. He’ll be back training tomorrow.”