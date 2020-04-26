Being ‘good enough’ is perfect for parents in lockdown, says top Dundee psychologist

One month into lockdown and still no word on when schools will re-open.

Safe to say, families everywhere are feeling the strain of being cooped up together for weeks on end and don’t know how much longer we’ll need to.

Add to that mix the pressures of home schooling, home working and the odd humdinger of an argument, and it’s easy to see how tensions can quickly rise in small spaces.

But there are ways of making life in lockdown easier, explained Jennifer King, manager in Dundee’s Educational Psychology and Inclusion team.

“Tension is a good word to use, I think, and they are created for a number of reasons,” she said.

“One of these is the chronic ongoing unpredictability of the situation people find themselves in now.

“We once had a schedule, we knew what we were doing on any given day. We’ve moved away from that and need to rethink how we can create a different predictability.

“Routine is key because that gives people a sense of control and reduces stress. And, for parents with children with additional support needs, creating that plan and writing it down is even more important. Just use a piece of paper, or an app if you have one.”

The plan cannot all be about work and school, it should factor in ample time for meals and playtime. And, if one plan doesn’t work, go back to the drawing board and create another.

“Having a wee plan for each day serves two purposes,” explained Jennifer.

“It offers predictability but it also brings objectivity, so if something is not working, say a child doesn’t want to do something in particular, rather than it being a ‘you said, he said’ situation you go back to the plan and change it. You change something objective rather than it becoming a battle of wills.”

She added: “We all sometimes lose our temper or say something wrong and in this time it’s more important than ever to repair that with a partner or child as soon we can.”

When our brains do get flooded with feelings of anxiety we should rush to raid the body’s natural First Aid cabinet.

“Listening to music releases dopamine. Good sleep patterns and watching a comedy show all release serotonin, another natural chemical which makes us feel good,” explained Jennifer.

“Smiling and sharing a joke, or stroking a pet releases oxytocin. Lastly, we all know that we feel good after doing some exercise, because it releases endorphins.”

As lockdown intensifies the need for families in a small space to share and take turns, try and learn from that – but, in all this pressure, remember to slow down.

And, by managing to address unpredictability with a routine, lockdown can even offer beneficial opportunities. Just remember, you don’t have to be perfect.

“Although we are home schooling, we are not by definition home schooling,” said Jennifer. “Instead, we have children at home during an international crisis.

“Parents are trying to support their children’s learning in partnership with their child’s school and we have to be careful about creating expectations on parents that cannot be fulfilled.

“There are some things that we cannot control and we have to accept that. We just don’t have the same capacity.”

Jennifer added: “Donald Winnicott, a respected psychologist, said you just have to be a ‘good enough’ parent and, as a parent myself, I always held on to that. Spend time together as a family and slow down a bit.”

Lockdown has scrapped organised play dates, clubs and hectic social schedules and instead forced parents to embrace a life where a walk outside has become the highlight of the day.

That opportunity to reconnect with the simpler things in life is a valuable lesson in itself, said Jennifer.

“Being a good enough parent is simply being there for your children, listening to them, reading stories together, creating things together, bake, make believe – make homes out of chairs!

“We’re finding ourselves as parents recreating the childhood play experiences of 30-40 years ago and that’s not a bad thing,” she said.

“I hope that we hold on to these experiences and don’t lose them when we emerge from lockdown.”

The Dundee Educational Psychology Service is still operating throughout lockdown and Jennifer advised parents with concerns to get in touch by emailing dundee.eps@dundeecity.gov.uk

For more resources and/or support visit this section of the Dundee City Council website.