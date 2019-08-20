Beggar asks Dundee sheriff to jail him over £100 cash machine theft

A beggar asked to be sent to jail after taking £100 from a cash machine.

Jamie Harding, of Tulloch Court, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by finding at Spar on Perth Road on June 16 last year.

The court heard the 28-year-old was given 50p by a woman who was withdrawing money.

She withdrew £100 but forgot to take her money after leaving with her card.

Harding took the money after the woman left but was later traced by police.

Solicitor Jim Caird said Harding suffers from a crippling drug addiction and wanted to be sent to prison.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Harding for four months.