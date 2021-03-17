Beer-maker brews up support for bird hide campaign – with some help from Rebus writer Ian Rankin

An artisan beer maker has brewed up a fundraising bid to help a fire-ravaged bird hide rise from the ashes.

A limited range of Phoenix-branded ales have been produced by the Loch Leven Brewery in Kinross-shire to raise cash for a new observational shelter.

NatureScot launched a £35,000 appeal earlier this month after its award-winning Mill Hide was destroyed in a fire.

Two youngsters, aged 14 and 16, have been reported to the Children’s Panel in connection with February’s blaze on the banks of Loch Leven.

Brewery director Thomas Moffat hopes his limited edition products will boost coffers, while raising awareness of the nature body’s campaign.

He said sales were given a major boost by Rebus writer Ian Rankin.

Mr Moffat said interest in the new beers went nationwide after a retweet from the Fife author at the weekend.

We are all aware of the terrible fire that recently destroyed the award winning bird hide here at Loch Leven. The good… Posted by Loch Leven Brewery on Friday, March 12, 2021

“Like everyone else, we were shocked at the news of the terrible fire,” Mr Moffat said.

“It just made sense that we should do something to help out.

“The name Phoenix came to me and it seemed perfect, because it was a bird rising from a fire.”

Mr Moffat said: “So far we’ve had a great response. We thought that we would be able to raise a bit of cash selling these beers to local people.

“But when Ian Rankin retweeted us, we started getting orders from all over the country.”

Mr Moffat said: “We really wanted to raise funds for the new bird hide but we also wanted to keep it in people’s minds and raise awareness, so that the campaign didn’t fall off the radar.”

Half of all sales will go to NatureScot, he said.

“Community spirit is everything in times like this,” said Mr Moffat.

“We are delighted to be in a situation where we as a brewery and a local business can help support NatureScot as they attempt to rebuild this much-loved local building on Loch Leven.”

NatureScot’s Loch Leven reserve manager Neil Mitchell said: “We’re really pleased that Loch Leven Brewery is supporting the Mill Hide rebuild project with profits from these limited edition Phoenix beers.

“After being so gutted by this popular hide’s destruction, it’s wonderful to see the amazing response from the community and we hope to re-build as soon as possible.”

Supporters have already raised more than £14,000 for the new hide. To get involved visit mypark.scot/projects/rebuild-the-mill-hide