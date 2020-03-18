Beer giants BrewDog to make free hand sanitiser to fight coronavirus spread

Beer-maker BrewDog has transformed its north-east distillery in a bid to help with the shortage of hand sanitiser.

In a tweet, founder James Watt said the booze giant is “using our distillery to make Punk Sanitiser”.

The pub chain has sites across Scotland, including Panmure Street in Dundee.

Mr Watt added: “We want to do all we can to help everyone get through this difficult time”.

A follow-up tweet confirmed the firm would not be selling the product, which will be made in Ellon, but giving it away for free to those in need instead,

Just to be clear, we will not be selling the sanitiser. But giving it away to those who need it. pic.twitter.com/hLjJLhjpuW — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) March 18, 2020

The move comes after Verdant Spirits, a Dundee West End-based company, announced it will stop producing gin and start making 400 litres of the gel after being approached by another distillery.

