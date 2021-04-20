Beer gardens near me: Interactive map shows pubs reopening across Tayside and Fife

After four long months of lockdown, where socialising has been restricted to walks in the park and zoom calls, beer gardens in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife have finally been given the green light to reopen.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at her Covid briefing on Tuesday pubs can open their outdoor areas as planned on April 26.

And The Evening Telegraph has composed the perfect guide to some of the best beer gardens opening for business next Monday.

Our interactive map gives you all you need to know – like whether you can take your children and pet dog, or what food and drink is on offer at each business – on some of the most popular pubs in Tayside and Fife ahead of reopening.

Use our map to find the beer gardens in Tayside and Fife

As well as that, before the big day on Monday, we will offer the best content to complement your first pint which will include:

A tailored pub quiz by The Courier’s nostalgia team, giving you the chance to test your local pub knowledge.

A Spotify playlist, giving you some feelgood tunes to listen to as you catch up with friends over a drink.

The best pub grub recipes from some of the area’s top chefs as well as brilliant cocktail recipes from the best bartenders around, which you can try at home before or after your trip to the beer garden.

Lockdown a ‘punishing experience’

The latest lockdown has been a punishing experience for license holders across Tayside and Fife.

Many fear that even after investing thousands of pounds to stay afloat during lockdown they will still struggle to survive, while others have admitted they have neither the finances nor the enthusiasm to begin all over again.

Some have been forced to close as the economic challenges of the pandemic took hold.

But pubs across the region have also rallied during the closures, introducing different services like take-aways and collections.

And some pubs in Dundee are now making plans to introduce more outdoor seating areas as they plan to welcome back customers.

From Monday all of Scotland will move to Level 3 of the strategic framework, including the Islands.

In Level 3 alcohol is only permitted outside and a maximum of six people from six households can book and be present on any one table. Venues will have to close by 10pm.

Indoors, alcohol is not permitted and venues must close by 8pm. A maximum of six people from two households can be present for any one booking.

If your business would like to be added to the map, please email foodanddrink@dctmedia.co.uk.