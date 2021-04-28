Beer garden cocktails: Three drinks to be enjoying at home when you’re not going out

These three cocktail recipes will get you in the mood for al fresco drinks as hospitality reopens and begins to heat up for summer.

While the warmer weather we are treated to in summer is still a while away, there’s nothing stopping punters from going out to enjoy a few drinks in local beer gardens now that restrictions on hospitality have now lessened.

And although the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for the industry, now, with booked out beer gardens and full restaurants, it is clear the demand for dining out and drinking al fresco is very much back.

Bartender Dylan Buchan, who works in the Cave Bar at Meldrum House Country Hotel in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, is just one of those working in hospitality who is looking forward to fixing up a range of alcoholic drinks, including cocktails, for outdoor diners.

The venue will boast its own outdoor space for dining and drinking al fresco and will also be open for those looking to dine indoors (without alcohol).

Picking out a few recipes that are easy to recreate at home, these three drinks will get you inspired on what drink to try out on your next trip to a local venue.

And remember if you don’t have a cocktail shaker you can use a screwtop jar instead.

New York Sour

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml Jim Beam

30ml orange juice

20ml sugar syrup 20ml

20ml lemon juice

20ml red wine (to float)

Ice

Method

Shake all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and then strain through a sieve into a tumbler glass. Add fresh ice to the glass and then carefully layer the wine so it sits over the top.

Bakewell Fizz

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

15ml Cherry brandy

25ml Disaronno

Prosecco (to top with)

Maraschino cherry

Method

Combine the cherry brandy and Disaronno together in a cocktail mixing glass. Pour into a Champagne glass then add prosecco to sit on top. Garnish with a cherry.

Apple Temptation

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml vodka

15ml Disaronno

1 drop of Creme de Menthe

75ml cranberry juice

Apple slice, to garnish

Method

Put all of the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain all the ingredients into a martini glass then garnish with apple.

