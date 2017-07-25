Damming beavers have been cleared of blame for flooding paths at an Angus nature reserve.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said recent wet weather rather than beaver activity is likely to be the cause of flooded paths at the Loch of Kinnordy reserve near Kirriemuir.

The comments came in response to a regular walker who wrote to the RSPB noting that some of the footpaths to the hides and lily pond are under water, which she said may have been the result of beaver activity.

She wrote: “We are regular visitors to the Loch of Kinnordy reserve.

“In the last few weeks the access to both the hides and lily pond have been hampered by the rising water levels on both paths.

“The excessive damming of the waterways by beavers has exacerbated this flooding.”

However, an RSPB spokeswoman said the problems were more likely to be caused by rainfall rather than beaver activity, but conceded that may have contributed to the problem.

She added: “June was a particularly wet month with nearly 140mm recorded on site — more than twice the rainfall in the same period last year and 2015 was even drier.

“This, combined with a slow moving loch which acts as a sump for the surrounding farmland, means the water tends to sit around.”