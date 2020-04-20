Beautiful Sunday: Dundee United fans hold impromptu lockdown celebration of club’s title success

Dundee United fans across the city and beyond held an impromtu celebration of the club’s title win on Sunday afternoon.

Flags were hoisted in the air and scarves draped from windows as Arabs toasted United’s promotion success.

Organised by United fan Ryan Carter, countless supporters were involved in celebrating what is one of the more peculiar successes in the club’s history after the Championship season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robbie Neilson’s side were 14 points clear at the top of the table after leading for the entire season and have finally secured a route back to the top flight of Scottish football after being relegated in 2016.

Now fans have been given the chance to toast the success – albeit in a different way.

Ryan said: “It was amazing.

“Due to the situation with Covid-19, celebrating Dundee United’s Championship-winning season couldn’t happen in the usual way.

“So two days ago I thought it would be good if we could all open our windows and play Beautiful Sunday while flying our flags and having a celebration.

“I did not expect the amazing response I received from my fellow Arabs.

“My social media has blown up and thousands of people from across the city and further afield took part.

“Even though we are all apart from each other at the moment, I wanted to show how people can still come together and be united.

“I am very proud of my fellow supporters.”

Dozens of fans posted pictures throughout the afternoon as they popped champagne and wore their tangerine jerseys in the sunshine.

It came just days after manager Neilson and sporting director Tony Asghar had their own unique celebration, enjoying a socially-distant beer together at the club’s St Andrew’s HQ.

