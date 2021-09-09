‘Beautiful soul’: Dundee nurse Jillian dies after two-year cancer battle

Dundee mum Jillian Steedman has died after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

The cancer nurse and mum-of-two was given just 18 months to live after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2019.

Jillian, who worked with cancer patients on ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The former Morgan Academy pupil had an extremely rare form of the disease, known as metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, which causes tumours.

Paying tribute her sister, Lyndsey McDonald, said: “In the early hours of this morning, my little sister Jill passed away peacefully after a two-year fight against a rare cancer.

“She was the strongest, kindest, selfless most beautiful soul ever.

“My heart is completely broken.

“I take comfort knowing she’s no longer in pain.”

Jillian discovered two breast lumps in May 2019 shortly after the birth of son, Reuben.

She initially thought they were pregnancy related – having had ongoing shoulder pain and general aches – but booked an appointment with her GP as a precaution.

— Lyndsey 🌻 (@LyndsMcDee) September 7, 2021

Jillian had a scan and two biopsies before receiving the devastating news that the cancer had spread from another part of her body.

Doctors said she had the rare cancer metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, of unknown primary.

They tried without success to discover the primary source, while a CT scan showed the cancer was at stage four and doctors were unable to operate.

It had spread to her breasts, lung, lymph nodes and liver.

Jill – also mum to Emily, aged four – was told last September she was not a candidate for surgery and had six rounds of intensive chemotherapy.

Fundraising

In a bid to give the mum-of-two a last chance of hope, Jillian’s brother-in-law Alex Steedman set up a charity appeal to raise money for private treatment unavailable on the NHS.

His initial target of £75,000 was smashed and the fundraising went on to reach £94,930.

It had been hoped that the money would help covers the cost of immunotherapy treatment in Germany that could help Jillian’s immune system combat the cancer.

Georgie Shore star Marnie Simpson donated, along with Dundee, Dundee United and Rangers football clubs were among those to have donated.