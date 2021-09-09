Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘Beautiful soul’: Dundee nurse Jillian dies after two-year cancer battle

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 9, 2021, 8:05 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 10:51 am
Jillian Steedman with husband Robert and children Reuben and Emily.
Dundee mum Jillian Steedman has died after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

The cancer nurse and mum-of-two was given just 18 months to live after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2019.

Jillian, who worked with cancer patients on ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Jillian with husband Robert and their children, Reuban and Emily.

The former Morgan Academy pupil had an extremely rare form of the disease, known as metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, which causes tumours.

She was a beautiful soul

Paying tribute her sister, Lyndsey McDonald, said: “In the early hours of this morning, my little sister Jill passed away peacefully after a two-year fight against a rare cancer.

“She was the strongest, kindest, selfless most beautiful soul ever.

“My heart is completely broken.

“I take comfort knowing she’s no longer in pain.”

Robert, Jillian and Emily.

Jillian discovered two breast lumps in May 2019 shortly after the birth of son, Reuben.

She  initially thought they were  pregnancy related – having had ongoing shoulder pain and general aches – but booked an appointment with her GP as a precaution.

Jillian had a scan and two biopsies before receiving the devastating news that the cancer had spread from another part of her body.

Doctors said she had the rare cancer metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, of unknown primary.

They tried without success to discover the primary source, while a CT scan showed the cancer was at stage four and doctors were unable to operate.

It had spread to her breasts, lung, lymph nodes and liver.

Jill – also mum to Emily, aged four – was told last September she was not a candidate for surgery and had six rounds of intensive chemotherapy.

Fundraising

In a bid to give the mum-of-two a last chance of hope, Jillian’s brother-in-law Alex Steedman set up a charity appeal to raise money for private treatment unavailable on the NHS.

His initial target of £75,000 was smashed and the fundraising went on to reach £94,930.

It had been hoped that the  money would help covers the cost of immunotherapy treatment in Germany that could help Jillian’s immune system combat the cancer.

Georgie Shore star Marnie Simpson donated, along with Dundee, Dundee United and Rangers football clubs were among those to have donated.

