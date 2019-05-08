‘Beautiful’ boy Shaun, 27, dies in Fife road collision

Police have named a man who who died following a road collision near Cluny, Fife.

He was Shaun Smith from Glenrothes.

The 27-year-old’s red Vauxhall Corsa left the northbound carriageway of the B922 sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday 5th May, before striking a tree.

Shaun was found dead within the vehicle and inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Shaun’s family said: “Our hearts are broken by the sad fact that we have lost our beautiful boy Shaun.

“There are no words that we can say to take this pain away.

“He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend and will be deeply missed by everyone.

“We’d now like to request that our privacy be respected while we grieve for Shaun.”

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Once again, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to Shaun’s family and we are continuing to provide them with all the support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This collision occurred during the early hours of a Sunday morning, however, the road is a frequently used arterial route and other motorists may have relevant information or dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries.

“If you believe you may be able to aid our investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the road policing unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 997 of the 5th May.