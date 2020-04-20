Advice for businesses on how to remain in the public eye during lockdown

A public relations expert has offered hints and tips on how businesses can stay in the public eye during the Covid-19 crisis.

Claire Grainger, founder of Dundee-based Grainger Public Relations, said there is lots owners can do to keep their company out there, which she is highly skilled at helping with.

Claire said: “We are currently working in an ever-changing landscape, both at work and at home.

“It’s uncertain and concerning for almost everyone – from sole traders and business owners to colleagues, family and friends.

“However, there are opportunities if you look for them and plan.

“I generally spend most of my working week promoting my clients, generating exposure in the press, trade magazines, broadcast media and online.

“Of course, as businesses reduce their activities and events, pro-active promotion will change for a while.

“However, it is paramount that businesses do not lose their captive audiences, clients, customers and those who simply like hearing what they are up to.

“After all, this is a temporary situation and, eventually, your activities, events, services, training – whatever it is you do – will ramp up once again.”

Claire has identified ways owners can “shout about” what innovative ways they are coping during the lockdown.

She said: “I heard about a yoga studio which is offering online sessions for clients to sign into ‘virtually’ for £10 – keeping the business afloat, clients engaged and enthused and reducing risk all in one go.

“However, this is also a PR opportunity, an innovative service for them to shout about.

“Ways that you can get yourself out there, which I have years of experience helping with, include client e-newsletters, writing blog posts and thinking smarter.

“Also innovative thinking – what can you do to keep your staff, customers and prospective customers engaged?

“Are you doing anything innovative or unusual?

“Some jobs sound impossible to do ‘from home’ but maybe there’s a story in how you’re supporting your workforce or customers in this drive.

“The main point is encouraging businesses to see the bigger picture and not just to go quiet in the interim.”