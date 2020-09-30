BEAR Scotland winter maintenance service begins on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath

Winter maintenance services are now underway on the A92 from Dundee to Arbroath.

The service, run by BEAR Scotland will run from now under May 21 next year.

The winter maintenance team will work around the clock to analyse detailed forecasts and weather information from roadside weather sensors to ensure that treatment is carried out at the most appropriate times.

Precautionary salting will be carried out in advance of freezing conditions to prevent ice forming on the road surface and resources will be available around the clock to provide this service, with each treatment completed within a maximum of two hours.

Precautionary salting and snow clearing will be carried out on cycleways and footways during the winter maintenance period from Monday to Saturday’s from 6am to 6pm except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Years Day and January 2. It will also take place on Sundays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Years Day and January 2, from 8am to 4pm.

David Wright, BEAR Scotland’s Winter Manager for the A92, said: “Weather conditions during the winter months can change suddenly and provide many challenges for the travelling public.

“We place a real emphasis on prevention at BEAR Scotland and our winter maintenance team work around the clock to ensure surfaces are treated before the worst of the weather hits. During snow or freezing rain, our resources will be deployed continuously until the road is clear.

“However, motorists must also play their part by being fully prepared for winter. This includes ensuring their vehicle is well maintained, that they pay close attention to local and national media and information websites to help plan journeys during inclement weather, and that they carry equipment to help themselves should conditions deteriorate.

”The Traffic Scotland website offers up to date information about Scotland’s roads and motorists should always try to plan ahead where possible, especially if unfavourable winter weather conditions are forecast.”