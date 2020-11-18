There’s a big kid in every one of us apparently… so the Beano has decided to produce its first ever edition for grown-ups.

The special edition of the beloved DC Thomson comic strip called BeanOLD will feature a host of famous faces from this past year, including Marcus Rashford and Captain Tom.

The comic will also feature Dundee icon and former Dandy stalwart Desperate Dan, in his first appearance in a strip for eight years.

The one-off pull-out goes on sale today in the regular kids’ comic section and follows Dennis the Menace’s mum and dad as they reflect on this year, covering everything from Zoom family quizzes and home-schooling to delayed Bond films.

BeanOLD sees Dennis’s dad Mr Menace get a new job in the Elf Service having been let go from his job at Wilbur Brown’s factory.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford visit Beanotown to receive honorary MBEs (Member of the Beano Elf-service) for their efforts this year.

While in town they save Christmas by rumbling Wilbur Brown and Walter Softy’s plan to steal all of the Christmas presents.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson then lands in town and helps Wilbur Brown getaway, with help from his recently departed chief aide Dominic Cummings as their getaway driver.

Editorial director of Beano Studios, Mike Stirling, said the aim was to keep the nation smiling this winter.

He said: “We love bringing kids laughs every week but 2020 has been so tough, that for the first time in 82 years we’ve created a comic that kids can give to adults to share some much needed Beano fun.”

The Beano was first published in July 1938 and continued production throughout the Second World War in an effort to keep spirits up.