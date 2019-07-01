Beano artist Frank was a year too early putting together exhibition

An Angus artist proved as fleet of foot as his most famous characters before his latest exhibition.

Frank McDiarmid, 84, was left with a “stack of work and a petted lip” after getting his exhibition dates mixed up.

Frank, who drew Roger the Dodger in Beano, put together an exhibition of work to be shown in May and June at Whitehills Hospital in Forfar – only to discover the booking was actually for 2020.

The exhibition is now running over the next two months in The Pavilion @ Stracathro cafe with 20% of sales being used to enhance the environment for patients and visitors.

Originally from Glasgow, Frank – who now lives in Arbroath – trained as a cartoonist and illustrator with DC Thomson in Dundee, where he worked from 1955 to 1966.

He is best remembered for his work on the Cheeky comic from the 1970s to the 1990s and he still receives fan mail.

“I was really given a free hand with Cheeky,” explained Frank. “Gordon Cook from Friockheim put together the script and I was allowed to be creative.

“Even to this day I still get fan mail.”

Frank had his own art gallery in Arbroath until 2000. He now runs art classes in Montrose and still does caricatures at events.

He said: “For Whitehills I painted, painted and painted and got all my work in bubble wrap and loaded into the car. It was then I realised I hadn’t heard anything from them.

“I called and found out it was actually booked for 2020, so there I was with a stack of work and a petted lip and nowhere to exhibit.

“Stracathro offered me a place for eight weeks and I’m absolutely delighted.”

The cafe is open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-3.30pm.