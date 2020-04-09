Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews bean-to-cup coffee machines

It’s a First World problem, I know, but with all the coffee shops shut, it’s hard to get a decent cup of Joe. Well, hard, but not impossible. There are some interesting gadgets out there which will take care of the whole process, from bean to cup.

£99

This will automatically chop (not grind) the beans to make filter coffee. The low price is fantastic, but it must be remembered it will only make a two mugs at a time. It’s a small machine which we think is aimed at students or those living on their own. Still, it makes good coffee, and has a great touchscreen which includes two strengths. Cleaning it is a bit of a faff, though.

£400 (£299 at melitta.co.uk)

The word “solo” in the title refers to the fact this bean-to-cup machine is devoted to making espressos and Americanos only. The idea is you simply press a button, and, hey presto, you have a perfect cup. Sounds great. Only trouble is, the bean hopper and water tank are so small, they need constant attention (as does the overflow tray), spoiling the “one touch” idea.

£1,199 (£949.99 at melitta.co.uk)

If the Caffeo Solo was a one-trick pony, then this is the jack of all trades. OK, so it’s a huge hike price-wise, but it makes types of coffee we’ve never even heard of. Ristretto? Black eye? Lungo? But you can take things even further, thanks to an app. From there you can tweak, adjust and just play around with all the settings to get your cup of Joe just right. Perfect for the gadget-loving caffeine addict.