A father has warned other families of the dangers of taking inflatable toys to the beach after his daughter almost drowned.

Jamie McEwan, 37, said the near-tragedy at Montrose was the worst experience of his life.

Jamie, from Tillicoultry, who is on holiday in Arbroath with his family — partner Kelly McMillan, 36, and their daughter Kaitlynn — was speaking for the first time since Kaitlynn, 14, was swept out to sea on an inflatable pink flamingo.

“It was the worst experience of my life,” he said. “I would urge people to keep inflatables well away from the beach. I don’t want anyone else to go through this.”

Jamie and Kelly also paid tribute to everyone who helped as Monday’s drama unfolded.

“I’d like to thank all the people on the beach, the lifeguard, the coastguard, the paramedics and the police — there wasn’t one person with dry feet,” he said.

Jamie said Kaitlynn was playing on the inflatable just off the shore and was quickly swept away. He heard her screaming and sprinted into the water.

“It was up to my neck and my body froze but I knew I had to get to her,” he said. “I must have swum out 100 yards. I shouted at her to jump off the inflatable and swim towards me.”

Jamie managed to get to his daughter back to the shore.

By this stage coastguard rescuers were on the scene to help.

Jamie said: “I don’t know how I got out so far. I was fighting against the wind and the currents but it was just pure adrenaline.”

The pink flamingo was blown four miles offshore by the wind.