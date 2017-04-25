Beach cordoned off after grenade found close to where children were playing

Part of a beach has been cordoned off after an old grenade was found close to where children were playing.

Shetland Coastguard said police reported the discovery after an officer spotted the explosive device at 7.15pm yesterday.

Coastguard teams were at the scene at Seafield Beach near Lerwick, keeping people away from it, and a cordon was placed around the area.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were expected to arrive at the beach on Wednesday to deal with the find.

It is not known how old the grenade is but the Coastguard described it as “very rusty”.