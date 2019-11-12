Beach clean and treasure hunt to take place in Broughty Ferry this weekend

A beach clean and treasure hunt will take place in Broughty Ferry this weekend as part of the Being Human Festival.

The Tay Treasure Hunt & Beach Clean is one of around a dozen events being held across Dundee as part of the festival, the UK’s national celebration of the humanities.

The University of Dundee is the Scottish hub for the festival and its programme is built around the theme of “The Aquatic City”.

Sunday’s event will include an improvisational storytelling by local playwright and historian Eddie Small.

Dr Daniel Cook, Being Human lead for Dundee and a senior lecturer in English at the University, said: “Our treasure hunt and beach clean will contain big surprises and tiny treasure galore while helping address the serious problem of pollution.”

Anyone interested in taking part should meet outside Broughty Castle for a 9am start on November 17.

More information about the Being Human festival, including a list of all events taking place in Dundee, can be found at https://beinghumanfestival.org/organiser/university-of-dundee/.