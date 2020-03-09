‘Be prepared to get your hands dirty’: Trailblazing former bus boss speaks about breaking down gender barriers in male-dominated industry

International Women’s Day is a celebration that takes place globally on March 8.

It’s a day in which the public are asked to reflect on progress made, call for change and observe the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

With that in mind, we speak to one trailblazer from Dundee who has broken barriers in a male-dominated industry.

“You don’t naturally think of the bus industry when you’re considering a career,” says Elsie Turbyne, former managing director of Xplore Dundee.

“I think that is the case for both men and women – but it’s particularly true of women. I don’t think the transport industry is perceived as a glamorous one, so you’ve got to be prepared to get your hands dirty. It’s a busy, messy business.”

The 61-year-old was something of a pioneer for women at the company, which is a subsidiary of the Birmingham-based National Express. She was the transport operator’s first female managing director in the UK.

It’s an industry which has faced significant struggles in attracting and recruiting female employees, with one study reporting that only 23% of employees in the UK transportation and storage industry are women.

Xplore Dundee is no different. Of the 367 people that work for the company, 52 of these are women.

“Years ago it was almost impossible to get a female driver job in Dundee because you were expected to go through so many steps, including working in a garage and the stores for around six months to a year. Only then were you allowed to progress as a trainee driver,” said Elsie, who retired from her role in April 2018.

“It was very regimented back in those days and women were very much employed in administrative roles, meaning there wasn’t a huge amount of career progression. There were a number of obstacles put in their way, making it very difficult for them.

“I think it’s not always easy for women to take on the shift work required in a driving role, as they are often the primary caregivers for children, but there are improvements being made in offering part-time and flexible working.

“It’s a masculine industry but, in some respects, women are their own barrier to working in the industry – certainly on the operational side – because there aren’t any barriers from the company.

“National Express have a much more enlightened approach to women in the industry and have never had an issue recruiting females because it’s based upon who can do the job.”

Elsie, who worked for the company for 36 years, is keen to point out that the issue of recruitment is applicable to all aspects of the bus industry, regardless of gender.

She said: “It’s not just women they’re struggling to recruit, it can be difficult to recruit men too. It’s a demanding job for a variety of reasons, including the amount of traffic on the roads, the weather issues and the challenges that customer service can bring. The combination of all three factors makes this a role that is not for the faint-hearted.”

Elsie took on a variety of roles in her impressive career, including finance officer, senior finance officer and finance manager, before taking on the managing director role in February 2015.

Despite the raised eyebrows from other people, she was never fazed by the fact she was in a senior position in an industry where female role models were few and far between.

She said: “I was never conscious of that. I just had a job to do. Of course, other people frequently commented on it. I think there was quite often an ‘oh look, a woman in the bus industry,’ reaction, but I had a lot of peers in other bus groups.”

Elsie, from Craigiebank, is, of course, referring to Fiona Kerr who occupied numerous senior positions at First Bus in Scotland before being headhunted by Travis Perkins and Sandra Whitelaw, managing director of Whitelaws Coaches.

“There are a lot of women in senior positions in the bus industry in Scotland and I think it has probably accelerated in the past few years. That being said, when you go to conferences it’s still a sea of men.”

Having come from a finance and IT background, Elsie was required to take on additional training as she progressed through the company.

She said: “I had to do CPC and NEBOSH courses. That was daunting because the majority of the people on the courses were men, but that made me very determined to pass.”

Xplore Dundee has also recently unveiled an Emerald bus emblazoned with Elsie’s name on it.

A spokeswoman for the bus firm said: “I think we felt that, in addition to being the first female managing director, Elsie had left a legacy of some quite significant achievements and it was a way of having her still as part of the company.”

Elsie added: “Having my name on the side of the bus was very humbling – I was very proud.”