News / Dundee ‘Be good to each other’: Dundee couple’s advice after celebrating 60th wedding anniversary By Emma O'Neill July 17, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: July 17, 2021, 8:19 am Matthew and Helen Conway are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media A couple from Dundee have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Helen and Matthew Conway, were shy teenagers “who didn’t talk” to each other, despite being neighbours. The couple, who are now 80 and 81 respectively, first met when Matthew plucked up the courage and asked Helen to dance at Kidd’s Rooms in 1955. Helen recalled: “The first time I saw Matt, he was on a bike carrying a tennis racket. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe