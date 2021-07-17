‘Be good to each other’: Dundee couple’s advice after celebrating 60th wedding anniversary

A couple from Dundee have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Helen and Matthew Conway, were shy teenagers “who didn’t talk” to each other, despite being neighbours.

The couple, who are now 80 and 81 respectively, first met when Matthew plucked up the courage and asked Helen to dance at Kidd’s Rooms in 1955.

Helen recalled: “The first time I saw Matt, he was on a bike carrying a tennis racket.