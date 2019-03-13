Be Charlotte joins Lewis Capaldi on bill at Perth Festival of Arts

A Tayside music festival has announced two big hitters to play at the event this summer.

Perth Festival of the Arts, now in its 48th year, will welcome Dundee artist Be Charlotte as well as chart-topping sensation Lewis Capaldi this May.

Be Charlotte, real name Charlotte Brimner, said: “When I first started performing I was still at school and there weren’t that many places that would allow a young person into their venue.

“The Green Room in Perth, and all the staff there, were so nice to me.

“They let me perform at their open mic events, and this was a huge confidence boost for me.

“Because of that Perth is a special place for me. I am so excited to come back there with my band and play a headline show at Perth Theatre.”

The family festival will run from May 16-25, with Be Charlotte performing on Friday May 17 in the Joan Knight Studio at the Perth Theatre with tickets priced £16.50.

Lewis Capaldi will be performing on Sunday May 18 at the Perth Concert Hall and briefs will cost £25 and those attending must be 12 and over.

Helen MacKinnon, festival administrator, said: “It’s a big festival, I think this year we have just over 35 events. There is a lot going on in Perth.

“We are about all the arts. We have got an art exhibition. We are right across different genres of music.

“It is great to have somebody who is home-grown like Be Charlotte from the Tayside area performing.”

Other acts during the festival include Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, Hue and Cry, Callum Beattie, and an audience with John Simpson.

There will also be plenty of others events on the go for audience members of all ages.

Tickets for the Perth Festival go on sale to Festival Friends next Monday with general sale on Monday March 25.