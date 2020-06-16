Be Charlotte in virtual fundraiser festival line-up

Dundee singer Be Charlotte is one of a number of Scottish artists taking to the virtual stage as part of an online fundraising festival to support music venues across the country.

Church, on the city’s Ward Road, is one of 17 venues across Scotland which will benefit from the Music Venues Trust virtual fundraiser later this week.

The festival will feature recorded performances by Scottish musicians who have come together to support grassroots venues.

The event starts on Thursday with a free gig by Travis frontman Fran Healy, which will be streamed live on the Music Venue Trust Facebook page, and will be followed by a festival the next night with acts such as Wet Wet Wet and KT Tunstall.

Tickets for Save Our Scottish Venues are available at universe.com, with profits being shared among the venues. Viewers will also have the option to donate additional cash.

Mark said the trust’s support would be vital for venues going forward.

He said: “The trust is also campaigning for a sector-specific grant.

“The money raised will help venues when they reopen, people are obviously uneasy about it.”